Bette Ottmar

Bette (Davison) Ottmar died Oct. 17, 2020 at Forrest Manor Nursing Home in Dewey, Oklahoma of natural causes.

Bette was born July 19, 1937 to M.V. and Marie (Hamery) Davison in Bismarck, North Dakota. She graduated from Killdeer High School in Killdeer, North Dakota and in 1958 she married Benjamin Ottmar of Burt. They lived in Killdeer, Fort Peck, Montana, Glendive, Montana and Bismarck, North Dakota before moving to Oklahoma in 2014.

Bette is survived by her daughters Laurie of Baltimore, Maryland and Julie of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, her grandchildren Shelbie and Benjamin of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, her sister-in-law Joanne (Bice) Davison of Grand Forks, North Dakota and many nieces and nephews and their families.

Bette was preceded in death by her husband Ben, her parents M.V. and Marie and her brothers Wayne and Lyle.