Reuben Zeller

Reuben H. Zeller, 103, Carson, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at the Jacobson Memorial Hospital in Elgin. Services will be held at a later date.

Reuben is survived by his four children: John Zeller of Jamestown, twins Kathleen Ripplinger (Pete) of Billings, Mont., and Christine Zeller of Flasher, and Julie McCabe (Randy) of Bismarck; six grandchildren: Alanna Zeller (Brady Laub), Melissa Ripplinger, Dawn Ripplinger, Steven Zeller, Jamie McCabe and Jason McCabe; and one great-grandson: Kiernan Ripplinger.

Cards may be mailed to Christine Zeller, PO Box 274, Flasher, ND 58535.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com