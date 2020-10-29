Menu
Search
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Reuben Zeller

Reuben Zeller

Reuben H. Zeller, 103, Carson, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at the Jacobson Memorial Hospital in Elgin. Services will be held at a later date.

Reuben is survived by his four children: John Zeller of Jamestown, twins Kathleen Ripplinger (Pete) of Billings, Mont., and Christine Zeller of Flasher, and Julie McCabe (Randy) of Bismarck; six grandchildren: Alanna Zeller (Brady Laub), Melissa Ripplinger, Dawn Ripplinger, Steven Zeller, Jamie McCabe and Jason McCabe; and one great-grandson: Kiernan Ripplinger.

Cards may be mailed to Christine Zeller, PO Box 274, Flasher, ND 58535.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.