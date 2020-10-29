Karen Hauff

Karen J. Hauff, 76, Bismarck, passed away on Oct. 27, 2020 at the Baptist Health Care Center, Bismarck. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Visitation will be held one hour prior at the funeral home. Those attending are required to wear a mask.

Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.

Karen was born Oct. 17, 1944 to Albert and Marie (Reile) Hauff in McClusky.

She graduated from Bismarck High School in 1962. Karen received her bachelor's degree from Tabor College in Kansas, where she majored in both math and chemistry. She then went on to receive her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from North Dakota State University and became a board-certified Nutrition Support Pharmacist. Karen spent many years working for and retiring from Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center as a Neonatal Pharmacist Specialist.

Outside of work, Karen enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading, doing Sudoku puzzles and sewing intricate quilts. She would donate her quilts to nonprofit organizations to be auctioned off for charities. Karen valued her friends, family and faith above all else.

She called Shoreview, Minn., her home until 2017 when she moved to Bismarck to be near her family.

Karen was a very accomplished woman. She was named one of the most outstanding young women of America in 1980, served on the Board of Directors for Tabor College and was promoted to Clinical Associate Professor in the College of Pharmacy at the University of Minnesota. As a pioneer in her field, she contributed to multiple textbooks and spoke at a medical conference in Japan.

She is survived by her brother, Charles "Chuck" Hauff; nieces, Charissa Hauff and Chanell (Hauff) Alveshere.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents.

