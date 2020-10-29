Anna Zahn

Anna Mary "Ann" Zahn, 95, died Oct. 24, 2020 at St. Gabriel's Community, Bismarck. Mass of Christian burial will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck. A livestream of the service will be available on the funeral home's website.

Family will greet guests from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be limited to family only.

Following the funeral Mass, burial will be held at St. Anthony Cemetery, Linton.

Anna Mary was born Sept. 16, 1925 to Joseph and Mary Ann (Schwahn) Jahner in Emmons County, the oldest of five children. She was raised on a farm west of Strasburg and graduated from the eighth grade. Growing up, she learned the importance of hard work by milking cows and doing other farm chores. She was very strong in her Catholic faith. She married Anton Zahn on Oct. 8, 1946 and they began their life on the Zahn family farm west of Linton. In 1960, Tony and Ann moved into the city of Linton.

Ann was a stay at home mom and an exceptional cook and baker. She and her sisters cooked for many weddings, suppers and other events. Ann always had a huge garden and enjoyed canning all the produce. She also cleaned houses and painted in Linton.

After Tony died, Ann continued living in the house until July 2015 when she moved to The Terrace, an assisted living facility in Bismarck. She loved her time at the Terrace; however, needed more care and was transferred to St. Gabriel's Community. She continued her stay there until her passing.

She is survived by her daughter, Anna Laura (Bob) Zinke, Bismarck; three sons, Allen (Deb) Zahn, Aaron (Kathy) Zahn and Arnie (Jodi) Zahn, all of Bismarck; grandchildren, Amy (Eric) Anton, Heather (Jim) Thomsen, Kyle (Emily) Zahn, Cody (Jen) Zahn, Toni-Ann (Daryl) Hofer, Tricia Zinke and Bobbi Huhnke and special friend Sean Kennedy, Shane Zahn and Amber Zahn, Daros (Jordyn) Zahn, Drew (Brittany) Zahn and Ciera (special friend, Sean Meissner) Zahn; 22 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brother, Clarence (Betty) Jahner; and sister-in-law, Delores Jahner.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents, Joseph and Mary Jahner; her parents-in-law, Anton and Franziska Zahn; sisters, Helen (Sylvester) Zahn and Victoria (Wendelin) Bosch; and brother, Herman Jahner.

Ann's family would like to thank the Linton community for the help she received throughout the years. Your help allowed her to stay in her home for as long as she did. The family would also like to thank the wonderful people that helped her at The Terrace.

To share memories of Ann and to view the service livestream, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.