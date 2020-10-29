Josephine Tokach

Josephine (Jo Schneider) Tokach, of Burnsville, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at Ecumen Seasons of Apple Valley, Minnesota on Oct. 20, 2020. Jo was born June 8, 1938, in Bismarck to Thomas W. and Elizabeth (Schmidt) Schneider, the fifth in a family of 13 children.

She spent her school years at St. Mary's, Bismarck, graduating from St. Mary's Central High School in 1956. She married the love of her life, Raymond Tokach of Mandan on April 23, 1960. They made Minneapolis their home with their three children, Joseph (Jody), Beth Ann, and Wayne. She was a longtime employee of the Burnsville Public School System as a teacher's aide, sharing a mutual affection with the children who called her Mrs. T.

Though tiny in stature, Jo's capacity of love for her family and friends was huge. She was dearly loved by all who knew her, full of laughter and compassion. Along with being an accomplished seamstress, some of her favorite activities were cooking, playing bridge, embroidery, theatre, volunteering and Bible study. She had a deep love for the Lord and her Catholic Parish.

Jo is survived by her son Wayne (Marci), six grandchildren Jeffrey (Chelsea), Andrew (Sara), Valerie, Leah, Emma, Kora; six great-grandchildren Grant, Isabella, Nora, Sophia, Gracelynn, and Mable.

She is also survived by three brothers, Jerome, Bismarck; Leo, Bismarck; Andrew (Ingrid), Bismarck; and four sisters, Agnes (Robert) McIntyre, Bismarck; Veronica (Sauter) Schneider, Bismarck; Monica (Fred) Schubert, Bellevue, Neb.; Annette (John) Freund, Nanuet, N.Y.; brother-in-law, Alex Gross; sisters-in-law, Inez Schneider, Susan Schneider, Beverly Schneider, and Gloria Schneider; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jo was preceded in death by her husband Raymond, daughter Beth Ann, son Joseph, and grandson Mitchell; her parents; one sister, Mary Gross; four brothers, Thomas, Dennis, Stephen and Anthony; two sisters-in-law, Deleila Schneider and Verene Schneider.

Visitation will be held 10:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30. Mass of Resurrection will be held 11 a.m. immediately following the visitation.

Both services will be held at Mary, Mother of the Church, 3333 Cliff Rd E, Burnsville, MN 55337. Burial will follow at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery alongside Raymond, an Air Force veteran.