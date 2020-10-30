Rodney Nelson

A private family funeral, due to COVID-19 restrictions, will be held for Rodney Nelson, 71, of Sims. Burial will be at the Sims Cemetery.

Rodney passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck after a short battle with Stage IV liver cancer.

Rodney Rolf Nelson was born on May 17, 1949, to Farrel and Martha Nelson. He grew up on the family ranch in Towner. He attended North Dakota State University. Rodney married Teri Olson on Aug. 25, 1980. They raised two kids, Annika and Lafe, on the ranch at Sims. Rodney was a rancher, brand inspector, cowboy poet, and rodeo competitor. He loved his grandsons, Haakon, Sigurd, and Tollef.

He is survived by his wife, Teri, Sims; daughter, Annika Plummer, Dickinson; son, Lafe (Sara) Nelson, and their children, Haakon, Sigurd, and Tollef; sisters, Genevieve (John) Skogberg, Belle Fourche, S.D., and Julie (Chuck) Cannon, Rochester, Minn.; brother, Orrin (Donna) Nelson, Towner; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law Leon Olson, and son-in-law, Tyler Plummer.

In lieu of flowers, condolence cards to Rodney's family can be sent to 4905 44th St., Almont, ND 58520.

Remembrances and condolences can be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com

