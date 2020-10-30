Ella Pladsen

Funeral services for Ella E. Pladsen, 85, of New England, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at Our Redeemers Lutheran Church, New England with Pastor Mike Pretzer officiating. All attendees are asked to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and follow all guidelines set by the CDC and ND Department of Health. Burial will take place at the New England Cemetery.

Ella passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, Bismarck.

Ella Ellsie Margarete Holzkamm was born in Hettinger on July 31, 1935 to Erwin and Erna (Luckow) Holzkamm. After graduating from Bucyrus High School, she went to work helping out at a family friend's ranch. This was the opportunity of a lifetime since it was through these friends that she would meet her future husband, Ronald Pladsen. Though it was true love, they didn't head straight to the altar, but rather Ella spent a year in Bismarck working at the ND State Tax Department and then moved to Seattle, Washington, to work for Boeing. Regardless of her address, her heart was always with Ronald in southwestern ND.

On Aug. 10, 1958, Ella and Ronald were married in Reeder. They started their life together on a rented farm south of Bowman until 1961, when they purchased their farm in Slope County. Over the next 33 years, they built a home together and raised their two children, Diana and Glenn. During this time Ella was a partner in the farming operations but was also very active on the Slope County Fair Board, Moord Township Board, 4-H, and in the Our Redeemers Lutheran Church in New England.

In the fall of 1994, Ella and Ronald retired off the farm and moved into New England. Their plan was to travel and spend time with grandchildren. Tragically, Ronald was taken from Ella in October 1997. She still traveled the world in her retirement but her traveling companions were now her sister or grandchildren. Her other focus in retirement was the church where she spent countless hours quilting, making lefsa, participating in Bible study, and socializing with other church members.

Ella is survived by: her son Glenn (Jennifer) Pladsen, Bismarck, son-in-law Eugene Roller, New England, four grandchildren, Philip Roller, New England, Shannon (Brett) Mathern, Bismarck, Isaac (Ari) Pladsen, Fargo, Eric Pladsen, Bismarck and three great-grandchildren, Stella, Cameron, and Thomas Mathern, three sisters, Agnus Brown, Alyce Larkin, Karen (Howard) Nemitz, and one brother Fred (Mary Lou) Holzkamm.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald, daughter, Diana, and sisters, Erna and Hilda.

