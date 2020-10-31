Gerald Kluck

Gerald "Jerry" J. Kluck, 83, Bismarck formerly of McClusky, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. There will be a private family service with it being livestreamed at a later date.

He was born in Drake on Oct. 1, 1937 to Theodore and Esther (Reile) Kluck. Jerry graduated from McClusky High School in 1958 and married Jacklyn Bauer. Together they had son, Bruce and daughter, Cindy. In 1991, Jerry married Andrea Berg (Prince) and her two children Gary and Penny were added to the family. Andrea and Jerry shared 39 wonderful years together.

Jerry spent his working career as an instate truck driver and retired in 2000. He loved to hunt and fish with his son, grandchildren, family and friends. He was an avid goose hunter and earned the nickname "Skybuster." Jerry was a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers and in later years, the NDSU Bison. He and Andrea enjoyed getting together with family and friends to play cards and other games and he never turned down a chance to play pinochle. Jerry brought laughter to everyone he met.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Esther.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Andrea, his two children, Bruce Kluck (Julie), Bismarck, and Cindy Kluck, Bismarck; stepson, Gary (Shari) Berg, McClusky, and stepdaughter Penny (Doug) Smith, Strasburg, 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, his brother Wayne (Lu), Longmont, Colo., and his sister Connie (LeRoy) Nunn, Queen Creek Ariz., and a special niece and nephew.

The family asks that any memorials be sent to either the McClusky Sportsman's Club, PO Box 283 McClusky, ND 58463 or the McClusky Cemetery.

Hertz Funeral Home, McClusky. The time and date of the livestream will be posted several days before on Gerald's obituary at www.hertzfuneralhomes.com.