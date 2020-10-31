Joseph Splonskowski

Joseph Splonskowski, 78, passed away peacefully on Oct. 28, 2020. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3 at Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

He was born on Jan. 14, 1942, the son of Arthur and Lillian (Kippes) Splonskowski. He grew up on a farm near Braddock with five siblings.

Joe graduated from Braddock High School and then became a member of the National Guard until his honorable discharge in 1969.

He married Shirley Moch on July 16, 1966, at the St. Katherine Catholic Church of Braddock.

Joe joined Tracy Sheet Metal of Bismarck and he eventually went out on his own. He was a charter member of the South-Central Threshing Association and enjoyed fixing anything anyone would bring him. Joe enjoyed spending time with family and friends at Little Beaver Bay.

He was also a member of the Eagles Club of Bismarck and St. Anne's Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley; son, Wade; brothers, Jim, Tony and Richard; sisters, Diane and MaryJean.

