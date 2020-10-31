Muriel Evenson

Muriel C. Evenson, Fargo, formerly of Kindred, passed away Oct. 25, 2020, at the age of 90 years and five days. She was a resident at Bethany on University, where she died peacefully in her sleep.

Muriel Clarice Lean was born Oct. 20, 1930, at rural Kindred to J. Edward and Jennie M. (Dahler) Lean. She attended grades 1-8 at Norman Country School, located a couple miles from their home, and graduated from Kindred High School in 1948. Muriel was united in marriage to Joseph E. Evenson on April 15, 1951, at Norman Lutheran Church, rural Kindred. They lived at 210 Elm Street in Kindred where they raised their children: Bradley, Sonja, Linda and Carter. A daughter, Nancy, died in 1960 at the age of 2.

Muriel's early adult years included employment as a receptionist and later an elevator operator, both at the Fargo Clinic in Fargo, and as a bookkeeper in the Cass County Electric Cooperative office in Kindred. Her most cherished job was that of being a good wife and mother, which she excelled at. In 1969, when her youngest was 4 years old, she began a 26+ year career as the part-time Kindred Tribune correspondent/manager, gathering local news for publication in the Cass County Reporter. Because she loved writing and taking pictures, as well as being a stickler for spelling, grammar and accuracy, this job was a perfect fit for her. Muriel reluctantly retired from her newspaper job at the age of 65 when the Kindred Tribune office closed. She continued being a sales representative for Fergus Falls Monument Company, a job she held part-time for many years.

Muriel had a strong faith in the Lord and was very active in Kindred Lutheran Church. She spent many volunteer hours at the church, school, Kindred Library and anywhere else where her time and talents were needed. She loved quilting, sewing, gardening, baking, cooking, canning, oil painting, collecting chicken items, and perhaps most of all, taking pictures. It was rare to see her without a camera in hand. Muriel took pride in her neatly tended yard and beautiful flower gardens. She was often seen tooling around Kindred on her blue Schwinn bicycle with the basket on back. She also enjoyed walking and was sure to pick up sticks or litter along the way. Muriel was a proud Norwegian who was thrilled to be able to make two trips to Norway to seek out relatives and experience the beautiful countryside.

After her husband's death in June 1997, Muriel continued to live in the same house in Kindred until November 2010. At that time, due to early stages of dementia, she moved into Bethany Retirement Homes in Fargo. She remained in Assisted Living until August 2020 when Bethany needed to move her to their Skilled Nursing unit and then to Memory Care in September. Even in her 80s, it was very important to her to be active and productive. She always said her secret was to "just keep moving." Muriel enjoyed playing countless games over the years, especially during her time at Bethany, with her favorite game being Aggravation. Using the blue marbles was an absolute must since blue was her hands-down favorite color. Right up until shortly before her death she would routinely defeat her opponents and then proudly take a bow or swing her arms in the air in delight. Even as her memory faded, her kind, sweet self shined through.

Muriel is survived by two daughters and one son: Sonja (Curt) Broderick, Bismarck; Linda Widner, Fargo, and Carter Evenson (Jen Leverson), Fargo; seven grandchildren: Amber Bengtson, Kara (AJ) Richards, Luke Witty, Jared Widner (Lene Sollie), Alex Widner, Joseph P. Evenson, and Alexandra Leverson; and five great-grandchildren: Trevor, Alexa, Brynlee, Cade and Carson. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Muriel was preceded in death by her husband, her son "Baby Boy" Evenson, her son Bradley, and daughter Nancy; her sister, Lorraine Taylor and brother, Earle Lean.

Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service Sunday at Boulger Funeral Home, Fargo. Visitation continues 12 to 1 p.m. with a funeral service at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Kindred Lutheran Church. Inurnment will be at the Kindred Cemetery immediately following the funeral. Both services will also be livestreamed on the Boulger website where we invite you to please sign the online guestbook if you're watching.