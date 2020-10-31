Menu
Search
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Beatrice Messer

Funeral Mass for Beatrice Messer, 90, of Richardton, will be held 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at St. Mary's, Richardton, with Father Wordekemper celebrating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.

Visitation for Beatrice will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at Stevenson Funeral Home with a rosary and vigil service being held at 6 p.m.

For those attending, please adhere to social distancing guidelines provided by the CDC and ND Department of Health. To view the live webcast of Beatrice's funeral mass, rosary, and vigil please go to www.stevensonfuneralhome.com, select photos and videos. The livestream will be active 15 minutes before each service.

Beatrice passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at Sanford Health, Bismarck.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.