Funeral Mass for Beatrice Messer, 90, of Richardton, will be held 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at St. Mary's, Richardton, with Father Wordekemper celebrating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.

Visitation for Beatrice will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at Stevenson Funeral Home with a rosary and vigil service being held at 6 p.m.

For those attending, please adhere to social distancing guidelines provided by the CDC and ND Department of Health. To view the live webcast of Beatrice's funeral mass, rosary, and vigil please go to www.stevensonfuneralhome.com, select photos and videos. The livestream will be active 15 minutes before each service.

Beatrice passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at Sanford Health, Bismarck.