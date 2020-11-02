Randy Anderson

Randy J. Anderson, 50, Bismarck, passed away on Oct. 29, 2020 at St. Alexius, Bismarck. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 1402 E Ave C, Bismarck. Services will be limited to 50 guests. For those unable to attend, a service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck.

Burial will be held at Mandan Union Cemetery, Mandan.

Randy was born on Sept. 9, 1970 to LeRoy and Janice (Andrud) Anderson in Devils Lake. He attended preschool in Valley City and attended school until the age of 14 in Underwood. He then moved to Minnesota where he lived at Bar None institution until he was 18.

He later returned to North Dakota and lived in Grafton working at the laundromat. He continued to live there until five years ago when he moved to an apartment in Bismarck with Community Options.

He was baptized in Warwick and confirmed in Underwood. Randy was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Bismarck, and enjoyed attending church every Sunday.

Randy enjoyed cooking and collecting baseball caps. He also loved the color orange. He was a social person and made a friend in everyone he met. With much luck, he enjoyed going to the casino and winning big in Bingo. One time, he won at Bingo and took the whole family to the casino in a limousine to a Charlie Pride concert. He enjoyed going for rides with his family and went for a walk every morning with his Community Options friends.

He is survived by his parents, LeRoy and Janice, Bismarck; brother, Stacey, Bismarck; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friend, Amy, Grafton.

Randy was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Earl and Lillian Andrud; paternal grandparents, Rueben and Mabel Anderson; aunt, Beverly Schlieve; and uncles, Gary and Robert Anderson.

