Bernice Farrington

Bernice Anna Farrington, 80, passed away peacefully on Oct. 29, 2020 at her daughter, Ann's home in Hazen. Services will be held 10 a.m. CST Friday, Nov. 6, at St. Martin's Catholic Church, Hazen, with Fr. Tom Grafsgaard officiating. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. CST at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, rural Mandan.

Bernice was born Oct. 11, 1940 to Edward and Theresa Kesler of Harvey. On Oct. 19, 1957 Bernice married Thomas Farrington, together they had five children. Throughout her career, Bernice had many odds and ends jobs, but those that she was most proud of were driving school bus, and selling Avon; they also owned and operated Box's Bar in Hazen and Totten Trail in Cole Harbor.

Bernice and Tom lived in North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, Colorado, and Nebraska. After Tom passed in 2012, Bernice continued to garden, make wine and fish. In 2016, she returned to Hazen, where she lived with her daughter and son-in-law until moving into St. Vincent's Memory Care Facility. Bernice had been suffering from dementia and her health was declining rapidly. In the midst of a facility lockdown, no visitors were allowed inside to see her. The family made the decision to bring Bernice home. Within two weeks Bernice went home to be with her Heavenly Father.

Bernice is survived by two sons, David (Elizabeth) of Goodyear, Ariz., James; two daughters, Ann (Brian) Unterseher of Hazen, and Lisa Farrington of Crawford, Neb.; 15 grandchildren and step grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; four sisters, Florence (Kermit) Alveshere of Moorhead, Minn., Geraldine Meier of Denver, Colo., Loretta Kesler of Bismarck, JoAnn (Glenn) Mayer of Colorado Springs, Colo.; one sister-in-law Lavone Kesler of Glenburn.

Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas, and son Kirk; her parents and in-laws; and one brother, William Kesler of Glenburn.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Hazen and Beulah.