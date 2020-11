Raymond "Ray" Voegele, 82, of Beulah, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 7, at Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah. Burial will follow at Beulah City Cemetery, Beulah.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.