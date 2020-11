Albina "Snooks" Kelsch, 96, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Missouri Slope, Bismarck.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Linton, with Father Shannon Lucht officiating. A rosary will be held prior to the service at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Linton.

Burial will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery, Linton. (Myers Funeral Home, Linton)