Menu
Search
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jack Kathrein

Jack Kathrein

Visitation for Jack will be held 12 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 with a rosary and vigil at 7 p.m. at the Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Home Chapel. Private burial will take place with Mass being celebrated for Jack on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 10 a.m. at the St. Charles Catholic Church. Fr. Paul Eberle will celebrate the Mass.

Jack is survived by one sister, Barbara (Les) Parker, Arvada, Colo.; daughters Jacqueline Kathrein, Bowman, Susann (Jeff) Powell, Amidon, Denise (Ed) Meier, Mandan, and Melanie (Joe) Mohling, Kuna, Idaho; and grandchildren Zack Meier, Bismarck, Brittany Meier, Fargo, and Travis Mohling, Kuna, Idaho.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.