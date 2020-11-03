Jerry Monroe

Jerry Wayne Monroe, 75, Wilton, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Oct. 31, 2020, at Prospera Community Care Center, Mandan. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Celebration of life will be held 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the Bismarck Funeral Home. For those attending, the family asks that masks be worn and practice social distancing. For those who cannot attend, the service will be streamed live on the Bismarck Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.

Burial will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Jerry was born to Earl and Mary (Burck) Monroe on March 18, 1945, in Bismarck. He grew up on the family farm by Baldwin and graduated from Wilton High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1965-67. He was a longtime member of the American Legion. Jerry worked for a magazine distributor in Bismarck for over 30 years. He married Jean Ann Maynard from Wilton and they had one son, Chad Monroe.

Jerry was a member of the Mission Evangelical Free Church, Wilton and served as an usher and trustee for many years. Jerry always enjoyed visiting with people, making diamond willow canes, selling sweet corn, and gardening.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 50 years: Jean; son: Chad (Lisa) Monroe; one granddaughter and two great-granddaughters; brother: Burel Monroe; sisters: Jane Watkins, Bonnie Deichert, Jill Monroe, and Judy (Joe) Ryder; sisters-in-law: Pauline Maynard and Sharon Monroe and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, brother Gene; brother-in-law Wayne Maynard, sister-in-law Marilyn Monroe, mother and father-in-law Lloyd (Bud) and Goldie Maynard.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

