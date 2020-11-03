Menu
Victor Deane

Victor Deane, 67, Bismarck, died on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at his home. Family services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison.

In consideration of CDC, North Dakota, and Mandan Hidatsa Arikara Nation COVID-19 guidelines, family are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and masks are required at the services. The procession to the Immaculate Conception Cemetery west of White Shield will leave the funeral home at approximately noon. Please observe social distancing guidelines at the cemetery.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
