Ray Green

Ray Green, age 68, of Mott, passed away on Tuesday morning, Oct. 27, 2020 at the West River Regional Medical Center in Hettinger.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Mott, with Pastor John Amundson officiating. Burial will follow at Sunnyslope Cemetery in Mott.

Raymond Paul Green was born March 4, 1952 in Elgin to Harvey and Helen (Oberlander) Green. He grew up with his sister Rhonda on a farm south of Mott. He attended Timber Creek School and graduated from Mott Lincoln High School in 1970. Over the years he would say he earned his BS in BS from the School of Hard Knocks. He gathered many friends along the way.

On April 24, 1976 he married Cathy Wiseman. They had four children, Jessica (Don Scott), William, Tyler (Mandy Austin), and Charles, and four grandchildren, Rayelle and River Scott, and Rylee and Kaycee Green.

Ray became a commercial beekeeper in the 1980s. As he told it, it was one disaster after another, but in a business that relies heavily on hard work, networking and relationships, he was pretty good at it. All of his kids gave working with Dad a go, but only one stuck with it.

Ray never knew a stranger – he loved people, he enjoyed living, and he wanted to be on the go. He helped, he listened, and he told a heck of a story.

Ray is survived by his wife Cathy, his children and grandchildren, his mother Helen, his sister Rhonda (Jim) Rossman, many relatives, and friends who were like family to him.

He was preceded in death by his father Harvey and his father and mother-in-law Phil and Mavis Wiseman.

