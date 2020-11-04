Arline Orgaard

Arline Orgaard, 92, Bismarck, passed away on Nov. 3, 2020. A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave, Bismarck. Visitation will be held one-hour prior at the church. There will be a limit of 50 guests allowed at the services. Masks are required. A service livestream will be available on the church's Facebook page.

Arline was born June 12, 1928 to Fred and Laura (Schulz) Hagerott and grew up with her three brothers and sister on the family farm southeast of Center. She attended the rural school and had a desire to become a nurse, but the hard times of that era did not allow it. She married Lynn Orgaard on Oct. 27, 1950 and together took over the farm that Lynn's father homesteaded on. Besides caring for crops, livestock and her large garden, they also raised four sons. She valued education and expected each of her children to attend college so we could find our own destiny. She also made sure that the family took a vacation each year. She loved traveling to other parts of the country and was even able to go to Germany with her brothers in her later years.

The church was also very important to her. She taught Sunday school for many years. In 1983, Lynn and Arline moved to Bismarck. They participated in the Square-Dancing club and were active in the Retired Senior Volunteer Program. Lynn passed away in 1996, but she continued to be involved in the church, devoting countless hours to the Quilting Group and helping serve lunch at various functions. Even in her later years, she rarely missed attending the Sunday service. Arline was also known for her love of plants. She always had something blooming in her flower bed or indoor pots.

Throughout her life, she valued her time with family more than anything and found a way to celebrate every event. She loved being around people and always made time to sit down and visit.

Arline is survived by her sons, Steven, Michael (Crisanne), Clifford (Marilyn) and James (Jennie); brothers, Delmar and Norlan Hagerott; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn; sister, Fern Bueligen; and brother, LeRoy Hagerott.

