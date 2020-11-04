Pamela Jo Hovden

Pamela Jo Hovden, 61, of Lincoln, passed away Nov. 2, 2020 at 2:35 p.m. surrounded by family members at St. Alexius Health in Bismarck.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at Fairview Cemetery, Bismarck.

Pamela was born July 11, 1959 to Richard and Elizabeth (Swanson) Throndset in Bismarck.

Pamela graduated from Bismarck High School in 1977. She started her working life as a young adult at various Bismarck hotels as a night auditor. She then put in more than 35 years serving the people of North Dakota with her career at the State Department of Human Services. She was a proud member of North Dakota United.

Pamm met her one and only love, Marty, in high school, and they were married in Bismarck in 1978. They built a life together and raised two sons, who were the joy of her life. She was a gentle soul, a free spirit and a true original -- a beautiful and talented artist, a lover of children, especially her grandchildren, a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend.

She loved music from an early age and played the clarinet in the school band. She loved listening to music, and especially loved The Beatles, Led Zeppelin and David Bowie. Her taste in great music rubbed off on her husband, her siblings and her kids.

Pamm will be remembered for her quiet, but witty disposition. She was caring, generous, selfless, and always honest about what she thought.

She was a modest person. Pamm cared for others -- those who were less fortunate, and always looked out for the underdog.

Pamela is survived by her devoted husband of 42 years, Martin Hovden, of Lincoln; two sons, Christophor (Julia) Hovden, of Santa Clarita, California, Daniel Hovden, of Lincoln; granddaughter, Rose Hovden and grandson, Anderson Hovden. She is also survived by her father, Richard Throndset, Bismarck; two sisters, Barbara Throndset, Valley City, and Katharine Swanson (Mark Van Horn) of Temescal Valley, California; brother, David (Pamela) Throndset of Lincoln. Pamm is also survived by her two nephews, Guale Hovden, Andrew Throndset, and her niece, Lindsey Throndset.

Pamm was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth (Swanson) Throndset and her grandparents.

Losing Pamm is felt deeply and profoundly. Her family will miss her dearly and love her forever.

