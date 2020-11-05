Harry Hensley Jr.

Harry Franklin "Frank" Hensley Jr., 72, Bismarck, died Sept. 12, 2020 in Bismarck. A memorial service for him and his brother, Brian Hensley, 60, Bismarck, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

He was born Jan. 21, 1948 in Bismarck to Peggy and Harry F. Hensley. He was educated in Bismarck and attended Bismarck High School. The family lived in Bismarck and when the kids were younger, the family built a house north of town while living in the basement. Frank worked odd construction jobs throughout his life. He lived a time in Lake Tahoe, California, and Colorado before returning to Bismarck.

Frank was a free spirit and enjoyed life in his own ways. For those who knew Frank, knew his adventurous ways and unconventional methods. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brother, Brian.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Blake, Brooke and Scott, all of Mandan and Allison of Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Rick, Sharon and Brian.

