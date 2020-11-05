Brian Hensley

Brian Hensley, 60, Bismarck, died Nov. 29, 2019. A memorial service for him and his brother, Harry "Frank" Hensley Jr., 72, Bismarck, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Brian was born Aug. 22, 1959 in Bismarck to Peggy and Harry F. Hensley. He was educated in Bismarck and attended Bismarck High School, followed by a short stint at Bismarck State College. The family lived in Bismarck and when the kids were younger, the family built a house north of town while living in the basement. He worked at 3M as a salesman for nine years, traveling between Montana and North Dakota. He worked with Western Products for a time before opening up Hensley Home Improvement in 2005. Brian was once married to Jodeen Foster and from this union one daughter was born. Brian was also in a long term relationship with Theresa "Teri" Scheller and to this union, four children were born.

In his younger years, he loved to play hockey and was also a drummer in a band he started, called "Falling Rocks." He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brother, Frank.

He is survived by his children, Jasmine Miller, Blake Hensley, Brooke Hensley and Scott Hensley, all of Mandan, and Allison Hensley, of Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Rick, Sharon and Brian.