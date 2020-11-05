Mike Krous

Mike Krous, 92, died Nov. 2, 2020, at St. Vincent's, Bismarck. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Tappen. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Burial will be held at Fisher Cemetery, Tappen.

Mike Krous was born Aug. 20, 1928 in Mott. He was the son of John and Rose (Lantz) Krous. He had many memories of growing up on the family farm near Gladstone.

He married Elizabeth Jantzer from Hebron on Oct. 9, 1950 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Richardton. They moved to a farm northeast of Tappen in 1951. They welcomed their son, Michael, to the family in 1952 and daughter, Vernetta, in 1955.

Mike loved farming and ranching. He took pride in his work. He enjoyed hunting and trapping on the farm. He was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, The Fraternal Order of Eagles and The Loyal Order of Moose. After sixty-three years, Mike and Elizabeth traded their farm-life for the city-life and moved to Bismarck in 2014. He became a resident of St. Vincent's in 2019 after Elizabeth's death.

He loved having the family together and socializing with friends often at card parties. He had a sharp memory and a witty sense of humor that will be missed.

Mike is survived by his children, Michael (Sandra), Bismarck, and Vernetta (Kyle) Erickson, Maddock; grandchildren, Jeremy, Bismarck, Michelle (Michael) Kuntz, Solen, and Justin, Seattle, Wash.; great-grandchildren, Michaela Kuntz, Miranda Kuntz and Montgomery Kuntz, Solen; sisters, Violet Kukus, Glendive, Mont., Pauline Berger, Mansfield, Ohio, and Mary Leingang, Bismarck; brother, Daniel (Gladys) Mansfield, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by two little angels he met for a moment; his wife, Elizabeth; his parents, John and Rose; brothers, Sebastian, Clarence, John Jr. and George; and sisters, Katherine "Katie" Berger and Barbara Rohr.

