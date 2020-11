Fay Weatherly

Fay Weatherly, 79, Bismarck, passed away on Oct. 31, 2020. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website.

Burial will be held at Sunset Cemetery, Jamestown.

