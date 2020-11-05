Menu
Search
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marilyn Nagel

Marilyn Nagel

Marilyn Marie Nagel, 85, Glen Ullin, passed away Oct. 28, 2020 at Sanford Health in Bismarck.

A private celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Bismarck, with a celebrant.

Marilyn was born on Nov. 19, 1934 to Fred and Charlotte Erickson in Antler. She was raised and educated in Maxbass. She married the love of her life Emil on Oct. 2, 1954.

She loved crafts of any kind, but her favorites were quilting and sewing. She was also an avid reader.

She loved being with, talking about and thinking about her family. She thought each family member was the sweetest and smartest person on earth.

Marilyn will be deeply missed by her husband Emil of 66 years. Her five children Karen, Jerome, Terry, Jean and Heidi. Also numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Charlotte Erickson and brothers Jere, Mark and Wesly.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.