James DuBois

James (Jim) William DuBois, 85, of Hazen, passed peacefully at his home on Nov. 5, 2020 with his family at his side. Private services will be held at English Lutheran Church in Hazen with Pastor Justin Johnson officiating. Private burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Jim is survived by his wife of 63 years, Karen; daughters, Lora Wallender of Hazen and Holly (Martin) Casillas of Illinois; grandsons, Phil (Jen) Wallender of Hazen and Paul (Rachel) Wallender of Billings, Mont.; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Garret, Presley, and Aven; sisters-in-law, Joyce DuBois and Linda Bohrer, both of Minn.; special nephew, Marty DuBois of Mont.; and many other special nephews and nieces.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Sakakawea Hospice.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.