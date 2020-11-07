Menu
Search
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James DuBois

James DuBois

James (Jim) William DuBois, 85, of Hazen, passed peacefully at his home on Nov. 5, 2020 with his family at his side. Private services will be held at English Lutheran Church in Hazen with Pastor Justin Johnson officiating. Private burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Jim is survived by his wife of 63 years, Karen; daughters, Lora Wallender of Hazen and Holly (Martin) Casillas of Illinois; grandsons, Phil (Jen) Wallender of Hazen and Paul (Rachel) Wallender of Billings, Mont.; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Garret, Presley, and Aven; sisters-in-law, Joyce DuBois and Linda Bohrer, both of Minn.; special nephew, Marty DuBois of Mont.; and many other special nephews and nieces.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Sakakawea Hospice.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Barbot Funeral Home - BEULAH
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Lora and Family, sorry to here about your Dad & Grandpa. I lost my Dad 2 years ago. I miss him a lot. He was a wealth of knowledge about the area where I came from. I was lucky to have him.
Roger Hoverson
November 7, 2020