Lorraine Kronberger, 94, of Bismarck, passed away peacefully at home in the comfort of her loving husband and family on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

Lorraine (Kearns) Kronberger was born Aug. 29, 1926, in Glen Ullin to Eugene and Albertina (Zentner) Kearns. She attended school and graduated from high school in Hebron.

Lorraine met her loving husband of 72 years, Matt Kronberger, at a dance in Bismarck. They were married by Father Feehan on April 8, 1948, at St. Mary's Church and made their home in Bismarck where their seven children were born.

Lorraine spent most of her working years as a homemaker in a busy home with seven children. She often made caramel rolls from scratch and also made dozens of decorated cookies every Christmas season. The family adventures included trips to the West Coast in a Ford station wagon as well as many camping and fishing trips to area lakes.

Lorraine was employed by the ND Motor Vehicle Department in Bismarck and also served as an election official for several years. In 1969, the family moved to Thief River Falls, Minnesota, where Matt was transferred with the Soo Line Railroad. They enjoyed music together and danced weekly at the local Elks Club for many years. In more recent years, earning recognition for being the oldest members in attendance. Lorraine liked to stay active by riding bike and in her later years, attended weekly yoga classes until the age of 91. Always a learner, Lorraine completed several college courses in addition to learning to play guitar. She enjoyed artwork and painting, and her paintings displayed on the walls of their home show proof of her talent.

When Matt retired from the railroad in 1986, they moved back to Bismarck. Lorraine and Matt enjoyed retirement and were often surrounded by their children and their families. Get-togethers usually included card games, trying new foods and playing music. Their Christian faith was an important part of their lives and marriage, along with their favorite pew at the Ascension Catholic Church.

Lorraine is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Matt; children, Renee (Robert) Haag, Brenda Johnson, Dale, Charles, Carla and Deanne (Kevin) Mahon; and grandchildren, Cami, Andrew, Brie, Ryan, Kelly, Renny, Melissa, Jenny, Brad, Matthew, Chad and Jace; and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her dear son, Wayne; precious grandchildren, Brian, Lindsay and Kevin; her parents; and her siblings.