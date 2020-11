Michael Gregory Mosbrucker, 93, of Bowman, passed away Nov. 6, 2020 at the Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, S.D.

Mass of Christian burial for Mike will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at the St. Charles Catholic Church with Fr. Paul Eberle to celebrate the Mass and burial to follow in the Bowman Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary and vigil service beginning at 7 p.m.