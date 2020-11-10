Janet Wagner

Janet Joyce Wagner, 77, Harvey, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at the St. Aloisius Hospital in Harvey after a short battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 at First Lutheran Church, Harvey. The funeral will be streamed on the First Lutheran Church, Harvey, Facebook page. Friends may sign the guestbook at Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey on Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Burial will be in the Martin Baptist Cemetery, Martin. CDC and State guidelines will be followed including a mask requirement at the church.

Janet is survived by her four daughters, Debbie Blowers of Minot; Brenda Richter of Bismarck, Paula (Kenny) Selensky of Harvey; Melissa (Ramiro) Nunez of Lincoln; five grandchildren, Matthew Richter, Leah Blowers, Riley Nunez, Emma Selensky, Remi Nunez; two great-grandchildren, Shylee Blowers and Audrey Bennie Rae Christopherson; sister, Betty Waller; brothers, Harold Ziegler, Arnold Ziegler and Roger Ziegler.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Alice Stubert, Freida Ziegler, Esther Wall, and Norma Ziegler; brothers, Ervin, Herbert, and Bill Ziegler; grandson, Devin Blowers.

