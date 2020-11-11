Menu
Marie Simon

Marie M. Simon, 92, of Mandan, passed away November 9, 2020, at Prospera on Sunset, Mandan. Cremation has taken place.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no services are being held.

Marie was born on September 23, 1928, to Joseph and Johanna (Wald) Eckert in Bismarck, ND. On August 16, 1954, she married Dale Simon and together had a daughter, Marlene.

Marie is survived by her daughter, Marlene; sister, Karen Schmidt; and brother, Joe Eckert.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; her parents; brothers, Tony Eckert, Casper Eckert, and Richard Eckert; and sister, Lucille Doerfler.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to sign the guestbook and share memories with her family.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Nov. 11, 2020.
