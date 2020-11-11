Stella Rummel

Stella (Dauenhauer) Rummel, age 83, passed away on Nov. 7, 2020, at St. Vincent's Care Center in Bismarck. Stella's Private Mass of Christian burial will be held 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Richardton with Fr. Thomas Wordekemper, OSB as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Richardton. There will be a private rosary and vigil held 7 p.m. Wednesday at Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson. A livestream link for the Mass will be available on the Ladbury Funeral Service website.

Stella was born Anastasia Beatrice on March 26, 1937, to Florian and Rosa (Bernhardt) Dauenhauer in Dunn County, northwest of Taylor. She was baptized and received her first communion at St. Philip's Catholic Church in Hirschville. As the youngest of nine children, she grew up on the family farm north of Taylor with sisters Bertha, Zita, Emma, Agnes, Rose, and Rita, and brothers Bernard and Otto. After moving with her parents to Richardton, Stella attended school at St. Mary's. She graduated as salutatorian of her class and was editor of the St. Mary's Echoes. Stella was united in marriage to Gilbert Rummel at St. Mary's Church in Richardton on June 28, 1955. Together they had five children: David, Jayne, Carol, Mark, and Gregory. They farmed and ranched south of Richardton.

Stella's greatest joys in life centered around her faith, family, friendships, and service to others. Her primary goal was to live out her faith in her Savior Jesus Christ, and she had an intense devotion to Mary the Mother of God. She was a woman of integrity. She encouraged and guided her children and grandchildren to realize their full potential. Throughout the years she exercised her talents as an exceptional gardener, skilled seamstress, wonderful cook, gifted decorator, and avid reader. She loved to organize social events, including family gatherings, class reunions, community events, and fundraisers. Stella volunteered at church functions, led 4-H, and served on the Richardton Public School Board and the St. Mary's Home and School Association. She held numerous jobs during her life, including lunch coordinator at St. Mary's School; bookkeeper at Trinity High School in Dickinson; clerk at the Bureau of Land Management; cook at Ruth Meiers Adolescent Treatment Center in Grand Forks; and teacher's aide at Richardton-Taylor High School. Stella also went to San Francisco, California as an eldercare worker in the late 1980s. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary, Christian Mothers, and was a charter member of Catholic Daughters of America, Court Bishop Wehrle #1919. She was always ready for fun, and greatly enjoyed trivia, pinochle, and the occasional trip to the casino. She loved traveling, attending live performances, visiting museums and historic sites, and shopping for antiques with her children and grandchildren. Stella kept abreast of politics and had a keen awareness of social justice concerns. She was not afraid to speak the truth.

Stella is survived by her children: David (Jolene), Carol (Ross) Weiler, Mark (Suzy), and Greg (Tara); son-in-law, Jacque Montplaisir; grandchildren: Teresa (Noah) Van Oosterhout, Michelle (Aaron) Trant, Joe (Abriel), Jeremiah (Aleshia), Esther (Jose) Aguayo, John (Rachel), Jubilee (Marshall) Marsland, Jill Montplaisir, Christa (Johnny) Nelson, Justin (Jen), Rachel (Tanner) Winckler, Devin (Katie), Zachary, Hannah, Kourtney (Patrick) Grace, Keaton, and Kendrick; great-grandchildren: Marin and Ruby Van Oosterhout, Madison, Caleb, Jackson, and Aedan Trant, Adalyn and Samuel Rummel, Myles and Owen Schafer, Brody Krein, Henry Rummel, Bryson Reis, Jayce and Kaysen Winckler, and Hailey and Sophie Rummel.

Stella was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gilbert; daughter, Jayne Montplaisir; and her siblings.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are welcomed to the St. Mary's Cemetery Fund or Ruth Meiers Adolescent Treatment Center in Grand Forks. Arrangements are with Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson.