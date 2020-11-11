Sandra Wheeler

Sandra "Sandy" Marie Wheeler, 58, Bismarck, passed away Nov. 7, 2020. Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Church of St. Mary, 806 E Broadway, Bismarck. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.

Sandy was born March 2, 1962 to Wallace and JoAnne (Feigel) Wheeler in Bismarck. She attended the School of Hope and later Bismarck schools until graduating from Bismarck High School. She began working at Pride Inc., as a housekeeper and continued to work with them for 40 years.

Sandy was an active member of the Church of St. Mary, serving as an usher and sang in the church choir. She never missed a Mass. Sandy was also a member of the American People and held offices, including secretary and treasurer. She was very involved in the Legislative session and would help prepare bills for ADA and Special Needs Associations. She served on the transit board. Throughout the years, she received numerous awards through various organizations.

She was very independent and always busy. Her favorite past time was spent at the Camp of the Cross at Lake Metigoshe. For the last several years, she served as a counselor. She enjoyed gardening at the community garden through Pride, a hobby she kept up with the last four years. She was currently taking a cooking class to learn to cook for her diabetes. She enjoyed sending cards and never missed a birthday or anniversary.

Sandy is survived by her sister, Linda (Greg) Erling, Raleigh, N.C.; brother, Rick Wheeler, Bismarck; special cousin, Deb (Van) Larson, Bismarck; special nephew, Brian Wheeler; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Rod Wheeler.

To share memories of Sandy and to view the service livestream, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.