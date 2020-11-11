Jack Etherington

John "Jack" Etherington, 83, of Valley City, formerly of Center, died Nov. 7, 2020 at CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City.

A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16 at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan. Burial will follow at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery for immediate family only.

Jack is survived by two brothers, Billy (Bernice) Etherington of Jamestown, and Walter Etherington of Rapid City, S.D.; and one sister-in-law, Laurel Etherington of Rapid City.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Jean, Alice, and Rose; and brother Frank.

(Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)