Vivian Dahl

Vivian Lucille Dahl, 95, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at her son's home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Vivian was born July 2, 1925, to Sever and Clara Stenerodden in Carrington. The family moved to Grand Forks where she graduated from Grand Forks Central High School. She obtained her medical technology degree from UND in 1947.

She married Phillip Dahl M.D. on Nov. 25, 1947. After he finished his medical training, they moved to Bismarck where they raised their three children.

Vivian enjoyed golf, bridge, painting, bowling, and traveling. She was a member of many organizations including PEO Chapter F, Fortnightly study club, and Investment club. She was a longtime member of Lutheran Church of the Cross where she attended Bible study and sang in the choir.

She is survived by her three children; Chuck Dahl M.D. (Karen), Bismarck, Bob Dahl M.D. (Jan), Sioux Falls, S.D., and Cindy Dahl-Neitzke (Greg), Eden Prairie, Minn. Her five grandchildren; Christopher, Shannon, Andrew, Michael and Brian Dahl and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Phillip Dahl, her parents, one sister and four brothers.

A private family graveside service will take place at a later date.