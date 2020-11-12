James Legg

James Fredrick "Jim" Legg, 82, of Minot (formerly McClusky), passed away on Nov. 7, 2020, at Trinity Hospital Minot with his daughters by his side.

Jim was born Nov. 13, 1937 to George and Myrtle (Bearman) Legg. He was raised on the family farm by Ruso. He graduated from Velva High School in 1955. He continued his education at Minot State College where he earned a degree in business education and coaching.

James was united in marriage to Evangeline "Vangie" Gerger on June 20, 1959. They had three daughters: Jacqueline, Susan and Kathleen. Vangie passed away on Sept. 22, 2005.

Jim started his teaching career in Martin. In 1966, they moved to McClusky where they raised their family. He taught and coached there for 30 years. He retired in 1996. Jim lived in McClusky until March of 2020 when he moved to Minot.

Jim was privileged to coach many young athletes in basketball, baseball and football. His most memorable was in 1974 when he took the basketball and baseball teams to the state tourneys. He earned his 300th win coaching basketball in January of 1983, during the Velva Invitational Tournament.

Jim spent many hours watching sports in person and on TV. The Minnesota Vikings and Twins were his favorite. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren compete in sports and was always giving them coaching advice. He loved hunting, fishing, and shared many hunting stories of his trips to Westhope to hunt geese. Jim spent many hours playing pinochle, cribbage and rummy.

His loving family includes his three daughters: Jacqueline (Terry) Gehring, Minot; Susan (David) Abel, Minot; Kathleen (Craig) Dockter, Mobridge, S.D. Siblings Diane (Ronnie) Pretzer, Minot; Lonnie (Sandy) Legg, Westhope; Linda Lakoduk, Fargo; Joe (Penny) Legg, Butte; Nancy (Dennis) Ostrom, Minot. Grandchildren Lance (Angie) Gehring, Elizabeth (Donovan) Stober, Emily (Matt) Deforest, Noah and Cameron Abel and Zachary (Brandi) Dockter and Caleb Dockter. Along with eight great-grandchildren; Damon, Ariana, Bryson, Mason, Grace, Max, Cooper, Grant, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

James was preceded in death by his loving wife, parents, brother-in-law James Lakoduk and granddaughter Samantha Abel.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private family funeral will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Bethany Lutheran Church.

The service will be livestreamed on bethanylutheran.tv.

Cards of condolence may be sent to: Susan Abel, 3311 12th St. SW, Minot, ND 58701

Those wishing to sign an online guest register are asked to go to the Thompson-Larson Funeral Home website.

Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot, in charge of arrangements.