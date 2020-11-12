Raymond Humann

Raymond (Ray) Humann, 88, of Hazelton, passed away Nov. 9, 2020 at St. Vincent's Care Center in Bismarck.

A private family funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hazelton, with Rev. Eugene Roecker officiating.

Burial will be held 3 p.m. Monday at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Ray was born Jan. 5, 1932 on the family farm 4 and a half miles southwest of Hazelton to Henry Jr. and Rose (Weikum) Humann. He attended country school and graduated from Hazelton High School in 1950. He then served in the United States Army stationed in Germany. After his service, he returned home to help his father operate the family farm. On Sept. 10, 1954, Ray married Loretta Schatz, of Temvik. Ray and Loretta had seven children: Gayle, Greg, Mike, Nancy, Paula, Jerry and Jeff.

Through the years Ray was involved with the Hazelton American Legion, Hazelton Lions club, Hazelton-Moffit School Board, St. Paul's Lutheran Church Council, Hazelton Grain Elevator Board, Prairie View Township Board and Emmons County Soil Conservation District. Ray received the Jaycees Outstanding Young Farmer award and the Emmons County Soil Conservation District Achievement award. Ray's favorite pastimes were helping his sons' farm and ranch, spending time with family, watching the Minnesota Twins, and attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events.

Grateful to have shared his life are his children, Gayle (Adam Heck), Bismarck; Greg (Bernie), Linton; Mike (Kim), Bismarck; Nancy (Jim) Keller, Bismarck; Paula (Greg) Mastel, Elk River Minn.; Jeff (Yvette), Hazelton; and Jerry, Hazelton. 14 grandchildren, Joel (Autumn) Preszler, Justin (Rose) Preszler, Jill (Eric) Mugaas, Nikki (Shannon) Doll, Nate Humann, Grace Humann, Ben (Holly) Keller, James (Annie) Keller, Tracy Mastel, Kate Mastel, Claire (Noah Larson) Mastel, Derick (Kendra) Humann, Ryan Humann, and Megan (Steven) Weigel; 14 great-grandchildren, Landen, Levi, Katelyn, Kolton, Kashton, Peyton, Dylan, Charlie, Reggie, Freya, Isaac, Mallory, Laney and Carter; Ray's surviving brother Ronald, Lincoln and surviving brother-in-law Herman (Sharon) Schatz, Oshkosh Wis., and sisters-in-law, Lorraine Werner, Bismarck, Elaine Schatz, Wahpeton, and Cathie Humann, Inver Grove Heights, Minn.

Preceding Ray in death was his beloved wife of 37 years, Loretta (1991); parents, Henry and Rose Humann, sister, Darlene Schatz, brother, Gary Humann and brothers-in-law John Schatz, James Schatz, Robert Schatz and John Werner.