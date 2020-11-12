Menu
Search
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Angie Doll

Angie Doll

Angeline (Angie) Doll, 87, of New Salem, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020 at Elm Crest Manor, New Salem.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 16, 2020 at St. Pius Catholic Church, New Salem, ND with Rev. John Guthrie as celebrant. Burial will be at the St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery in Flasher, ND at 2:00 PM.

Visitation will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 3:30-5:30 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a private family Rosary/Parish Vigil at 5:30 PM.

The Celebration of Life and Vigil service will be live streamed and can be watched at www.weigelfuneral.com under Angie's obituary page. The family asks that anyone attending the Celebration of Life or visitation please wear a mask and follow all social distancing guidelines.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to read the full obituary and sign the guestbook and share memories with her family.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Chris so sorry for your loss, your Mom is with Jack and your Dad in heaven with Jesus. Our prayers are with you and your sister.
Vern and Dorothy Leingang
November 12, 2020