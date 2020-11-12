Menu
Search
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lawrence Dockter

Lawrence Dockter

Lawrence R. Dockter, 93, Jamestown, passed away Monday morning, Nov. 9, 2020 at the Jamestown Regional Medical Center in Jamestown.

A private family funeral will be held in the Haut Funeral Chapel in Jamestown.

A recording of the service will be available at www.hautfuneralhome.com.

Interment will follow at St. Luke Lutheran Cemetery, Streeter.

Visitation will be held 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Arrangements are by the Haut Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center in Jamestown.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Haut Funeral Home - Jamestown
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
We were so sorry to hear about the passing of Lawrence. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Gabe & Shelly Brown
November 12, 2020