Lawrence Dockter
Lawrence R. Dockter, 93, Jamestown, passed away Monday morning, Nov. 9, 2020 at the Jamestown Regional Medical Center in Jamestown.
A private family funeral will be held in the Haut Funeral Chapel in Jamestown.
A recording of the service will be available at www.hautfuneralhome.com.
Interment will follow at St. Luke Lutheran Cemetery, Streeter.
Visitation will be held 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by the Haut Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center in Jamestown.