Deanna Wiedrich

Deanna Marie Wiedrich, 59, Hazen, died peacefully on Nov. 12, 2020, at Sakakawea Medical Center, after a long battle with breast cancer. Deanna never liked being the center of attention and per her wishes there will be no services. In lieu of memorials, donations can be made to the Bismarck Cancer Center.

Deanna is survived by her husband, Cledus; one daughter and son-in-law, Cassandra and Lucas Pippenger, Bismarck, two sons and one daughter-in-law, Dustin and Hailey Wiedrich, and Cody Wiedrich, both of Hazen; two grandkids, Kennedy Wiedrich, 6, and Sebastian Pippenger, 4, parents, Marlo and Donna Grindberg, mother-in-law, Elaine Wiedrich, Hazen, siblings Sherri (Jim) Block, Hazen, Rob (Dorrie) Burkhardsmeier, Bismarck, Tracy (Dave) Theil, Bismarck, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert, and her father-in-law, Willis, maternal grandparents, Clair and Ella Stewart, paternal grandparents, Joe and Clara Burkhardsmeier and Theophil and Monica Wiedrich.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Hazen and Beulah.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Nov. 14, 2020.
