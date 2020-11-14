Robert Holte

Robert Holte, 85, Minot, and former longtime North Dakota educator and coach, passed away on Nov. 7, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family.

Bob was raised and educated in the Bergen area. He served as a teacher, administrator and coach in Ellendale, Gwinner, Wolford, Riverdale, Arthur and Makoti and was appointed by Gov. Sinner to the Seat Belt Law and Prairie Public Television advisory boards. He concluded his career as the head coach of the Minot State University Beavers baseball team.

Bob's loving family includes his wife of 63 years: Zona (Halstengard) Holte and children: Cindy Kittelson (Greg) Wiest, Jodi Melander (John Bartlett) of Mandan and Todd (Rebecca) Holte.

Celebration of Life service: Summer of 2021.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com.

A complete obituary may be viewed at www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com.

(Thomas Family Funeral Home - Minot)