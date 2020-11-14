Irene Renschler

Irene Renschler, age 89, went peacefully to her heavenly home Nov. 1, 2020 in Bismarck.

Irene was born in McIntosh County to John W. and Alvina (Foerderer) Rath on May 20, 1931. She was baptized into the Lutheran faith July 5, 1931. Irene grew up on a farm near Wishek and attended school in Wishek. She was confirmed July 1, 1945 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Wishek.

As a young woman Irene worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone Company in Bismarck, a career which she loved. It was here she met a dashing young man named Harry Renschler. They were married Nov.16, 1956 at Zion Lutheran Church in Bismarck.

Irene and Harry were blessed with two daughters, Darcy and Korrie. Irene was a wonderful wife and mother. She was an excellent seamstress and made many beautiful clothes for herself and her daughters. Irene also made many wonderful German dishes such as strudels, knoepfla and kuchen, as well as fancy birthday cakes for her children. Irene loved to entertain and to host friends and family in her home, always with lots of goodies on hand for her guests. She also loved to garden and had both vegetable and flower gardens.

Irene was devoted to her family and her faith. She taught Sunday school and participated in Bible studies and Lutheran Women's groups and sang in the choir. She loved all little children and always carried candy in her purse to hand out to the little ones at church. Outside of church she belonged to the VFW Auxillary and The Red Hatter's club. She also worked as an aide at her children's school. Irene put her family first throughout her many years, and absolutely cherished her three granddaughters. Her role as a mother and grandmother was her pride and joy.

During their 63 years together, Harry and Irene were blessed to be able to travel to see family and friends across the country, and go camping with neighbors and friends. They also enjoyed cruises to Alaska and the Caribbean and a special 50th anniversary trip to Hawaii.

Irene is survived by her daughters, Darcy (Scott) Miller, Korrie Slayter (Matt Sprenzel), three granddaughters, Megan Miller, Laura (Anthony) Duhn and Claire Slayter, and two sisters, Verna Rath and Judy Kilbourn.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents, her stepmother Christina Rath, her husband Harry, and three brothers, Walter, Wilbert and Oscar Rath.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private family service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Bethel Lutheran Church, Bismarck.

The service will be livestreamed on Bethel's website. Irene will be laid to rest with her husband Harry at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Memorials can be directed to the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Wreaths Across America or Bethel Lutheran Church.