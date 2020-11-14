Robert McCulloch

Robert (Bob) Bishop McCulloch, 81, of Bismarck, passed away on Nov. 11, 2020, after a short and brave battle with leukemia.

Bob was born to Robert and Ruby (Bishop) McCulloch in Salem, Oregon, on Dec. 5, 1938. He grew up in Center on the farm.

He served four years of active duty in the Air Force as an aircraft engine mechanic. He served an additional 18 years in the National Guard.

He married Thursa Nash and they had two daughters, Lynn of Portland, Oregon, and Colleen of Vancouver, Washington. Bob lived in Oregon until 1979 when he returned to ND. He was employed for 27 years with the ND Army National Guard.

In July of 1994 Bob married Sharlene Schaffer. He was proud to add four more daughters to his family. Sherri of Bismarck, Susan of Calfornia, Valerie and Elisabeth, both of N.C.

Bob was an active member of the Bismarck Baptist Church, participating in the Men's Group, Bible studies, AWANA, visitation, and served as a deacon. He also went on a mission trip to Brazil.

Bob had a kind and tender heart for all living creatures. He appreciated the beauty of nature. He always enjoyed camping and traveling to new places. He was extremely proud of his entire family.

He is survived by his wife, daughters, 13 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, his mother and stepfather, Louie Mauer, and his biological father.

"Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints." Psalm 116:15

