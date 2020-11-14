Menu
Roger Rask

Roger R. Rask, 79, Mandan, formerly of Hensler, died Nov. 9, 2020 with his family by his side.

A private family service will be held at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan, with burial at Hensler Cemetery. You can watch the service livestream 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, on Roger's obituary page at the Buehler-Larson Funeral Home website.

Roger was born May 28, 1941 in Mandan to James C. and Agnes (Nelson) Rask. He was raised in Mandan. On Nov. 15, 1965 Roger married Lorna L. Lahren. They made their home in Hensler where they raised their two children. In 2017 Roger and Lorna moved to Mandan.

Blessed to have shared in his life is his wife of 54 years, Lorna Rask, Mandan; children, Naomi (Ryan) Winburn, Minot and Ryan R. (Wendy) Rask, Hazen; four grandchildren, Tyler and Courtney Rask and Matthew (Kassidy) and Micah Winburn; and four siblings, Clif (Carol) Rask, Minn., Bonnie (Dave) Westermoe, Minn., Joyce Johnson, Mandan, James (Peggy) Rask, Riverdale.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Aaron; and brother-in-law, Harley Johnson.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
