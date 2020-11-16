Lori Hopfauf

Lori Hopfauf, 55, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 806 E Broadway Ave, Bismarck. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, with a vigil/prayer service beginning at 7 p.m. Masks are required.

Lori was born May 1, 1965 in Bismarck to Vernon and Carmen Giese. She attended St. Mary's grade school, and St. Mary's High School, where she graduated in 1983. She worked at Q&R Clinic/Medcenter One from 1983 to 2008; St. Alexius Heart & Lung Clinic from 2008 to 2010, St. Alexius HIM from 2010 to 2015, and Bone & Joint Center from 2015 to present.

Lori married Ron Hopfauf on May 17, 1985. Lori's hobbies included planting flowers, antique shopping, and taking care of three fur babies: Jasper, Max, and Ruger. Her favorite hobbies were motorcycle riding and going to the Sturgis bike rally for the past 12 years, and party planning.

Lori is survived by her husband Ron Hopfauf; son Justin and Angela (Morrison) Hopfauf; father Vernon Giese; brother Jamy Giese; mother-in-law Loretta Hopfauf; brothers-in-law Duane Hopfauf, Randy Hopfauf, and Daniel and Tanya (Schafer) Hopfauf; many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and best friend Cherry Savenko.

She was preceded in death by her mother Carmen Giese; grandparents Hildegard and Edward Theisen and Verna and Theodore Giese; father-in-law Don Hopfauf; and brother-in-law Dennis Hopfauf.

To share memories of Lori and sign the online guestbook, visit www.parkwayfuneral.com.