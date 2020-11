Gary Plante, 79, Bismarck, passed away Nov. 14, 2020. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 1919 N 2nd St, Bismarck. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Arrangements are pending with Eastgate Funeral Service.