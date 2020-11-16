Marvin Schroeder

Marvin Schroeder, Bismarck, passed away Nov. 12, 2020 at St. Alexius Hospital. A private family service will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Marvin was born to Fred and Myrtle Schroeder on July 12, 1940 in Bismarck. He attended grade school in Baldwin and graduated from Bismarck High School. Marv served in the U.S. Air Force from Sept. 11, 1963 to Sept. 8, 1967. He served in Germany, and was stationed at Ellsworth AFB in Rapid City, S.D.

In October of 1964, Marv married Pat Dunbar and to this union, two daughters were born. Marv worked for Western Area Power Administration for 31 years, retiring in 1995 as foreman of the Bismarck District Meter and Relay Division. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.

Marv is survived by his wife Pat, Bismarck; daughters, Kristi Fettig and Kelli Schroeder, both of Bismarck; two grandsons, Levi (Kelly) Fettig, Murdo, SD, and Colton Fettig, Bismarck; Robert Fettig, (father of Levi and Colton), Bismarck; twin brother Marlin (Marilyn) Schroeder, Watford City; siblings Roger Schroeder, Baldwin, Kevin (Charmaine) Schroeder, Bismarck and Debbie (Dave) Bergquist, Wilton; sisters-in-law, Eldora Lundberg, Wilton, Alta Rychlik (Ron Dawson), Bismarck and Marla Jo Geohring, Bismarck; brother-in-law Wade (Sue) Dunbar, Bismarck; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dennis, sister Sandy, and his mother and father in-law Everett and Gladys Dunbar, sister-in-law Sharon Schroeder, and brother-in-law Lenny Lundberg.

To his coffee buddies – you were the sunshine to start his day!

Memorials are preferred the Bismarck Cancer Center, Central Dakota Humane Society or the charity of the donor's choice.

