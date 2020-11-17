Rodney Askay

Rodney Scott Askay, age 57, of Bowman went to rest in Heaven on Oct. 30, 2020.

He was born June 23, 1963, in Burin, Washington.

In 1984, Rodney married the love of his life Karen Titus in Tacoma, Washington. They were married for 36 years.

Rodney graduated from Sumner Sr. High School (Sumner, Washington) in 1982 and Liberty Bible College in 2014.

Rodney worked in the medical equipment industry for 25 years. His last employment was with Able Inc. in Bowman.

Rodney loved fishing, golfing, sharing the gospel, helping others, and most of all spending time with his loving wife, and holding her hand just to tell her how much he loves her.

Rodney is survived by his wife Karen K. Askay, Bowman; sons and daughters-in-law, William and Jessica Askay, of Longview, Washington, Christopher and Roxana Askay of Beulah and Mathew Askay of Bowman; grandchildren Pablo and Kyla Askay, Hannah Askay, Sarah Askay, Joshuah Askay, Noah Askay, Gabriel Askay, Jonah Askay and Natalia Askay; great-granddaughter Willow Askay; brother Tom (Janeit) Nason and sister Debbie (Baleriano) Cervantes; nephews and nieces Jason Nason, Jennifer Richardson, Daniel Hill, Ashleigh Hill, Stephanie Hill, Jessica Blackshear, Ashley Engh, Arriel Schmitz, Kylee Titus, Brittney Soderberg, Johnathan Titus, Douglas Maxwell, and Alexander Maxwell; numerous cousins, friends and brothers/sisters in Christ.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather Harold Askay, grandmother Eunice Askay, grandfather Gunner Dalseg, grandmother Clare Dalseg, father Donald W. Askay, mother Janet A. Kohler, sister Carol A. Askay, son Joshua I. Askay and many more loved ones.

Rodney's gravesite service was held 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral, 9212 Chambers Creek Rd W Tacoma, WA 98467

Condolences may be sent to the Askays 818 2nd St NW Beulah, ND 58523