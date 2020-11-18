Emil Barth

Emil Barth, 86, Driscoll, passed away Nov. 15, 2020 at Garrison Memorial Hospital.

Emil was born July 21, 1934, in rural Oliver County to Frank and Mary (Zander) Barth, the youngest of ten children. He attended school in Yucca and later moved northwest of Mandan on a farm his dad built entirely, which is still there today. He met Lorna Erickson at a roller skating rink in Bismarck and was married in 1955. They had one son, Jeff, and lived and worked on the family farm until Emil's mother passed away. They moved to Dickinson where Emil worked for his brother, John, at his plumbing business and later moved to Bismarck to work for the state on a survey crew when Interstate 94 was being built. That is how he found the farm in Driscoll that has been in the family since 1968. There he enjoyed farming and ranching with his son until he was no longer able to. He moved back to Bismarck where Northland Pace became a big part of his life offering care and companionship. There he made numerous friends. One staff member in particular, Andrea, he became especially fond of and found a special place in his heart for.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lorna; five brothers, John, Joe, Frank, Tony and Roy; two sisters, Katherine Adams and Rose Nelson; and an infant sister, Matilda.

He is survived by his son, Jeff (Vickie), granddaughter, Chantel Barth and grandson, Tyler Barth, all of Driscoll; one sister Polly Pearson, Richmond, Texas, and many nieces and nephews.