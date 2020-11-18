Blanche Kovash

Mass of Christian Burial for Blanche Kovash, 90, of Dickinson, will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Dickinson, with Father Russ Kovash celebrating. Burial will follow at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery, Dickinson.

Public visitation for Blanche will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Stevenson Funeral Home, followed by a private family rosary and vigil service.

To view the live webcast of Blanche's funeral service, please go to www.stevensonfuneralhome.com, click on Blanche's photo, select photos and videos. The livestream will be active 15 minutes before the service.

Please follow social distancing guidelines and mask recommendations provided by the department of health while attending services for Blanche.

Blanche passed away, Monday, Nov.16, 2020 at St. Benedict's Health Center, Dickinson.

Blanche Irene Kovash was born June 30, 1930 in Dickinson to Louis and Mary (Sadowsky) Ficek. Blanche grew up on the family farm near Manning. She attended country school, later graduating from Model High School in Dickinson. She worked as a teller at Liberty National Bank in Dickinson for several years. Blanche married Raymond Kovash on June 2, 1952 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Dickinson. Along with their four children, they farmed northeast of Dickinson for 50 years prior to moving into Dickinson in 2001.

The love of her life was her family and being a farm wife. Blanche was deeply drawn to beauty, which led to her deep passion and gift for gardening and flowers. This was never more apparent than, as a young girl, she planted her first lawn and "mowed" it with her scissors. She also loved creating, which was shown in her quilting, crocheting, needlework, sewing, baking, and cooking. Blanche was an avid Trinity Titan fan and a devout member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Along with being a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Blanche will also be remembered for her competitive spirit and willingness to take on a challenge.

Blanche is survived by her children, Darcy Kovash, Dickinson; Perry (Sonja) Kovash, Dickinson; Father Russ Kovash, Williston; daughter-in-law, Diane Kovash, Dickinson; eight grandchildren, Jennifer (Jason) Hulstein, Vanessa (Brian) Smith, Jesse (Patty) Kovash, Heather (Mike) Harman, Ashley (Luke) Steiner, Katie (Brooks) Thorson, Brittni (Chad) Glasser, and Parker (Lacey) Pladson; and 23 great-grandchildren with one on the way; in-laws Mary Dukart, Lillian Kovash and Donna Kovash; Albert and Evelyn Kovash.

Blanche was preceded in death by her husband Raymond, son Monte, sister, Bertha and Tony Kralicek; and an infant brother.

Blanche's family suggest memorials to Dickinson Catholic Schools and St. Patrick's Catholic Church.